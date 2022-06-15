Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Extra tickets released for Elton John's Norwich concert tonight

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:30 PM June 15, 2022
Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Ian Clarke/Chris Hill FOR:EDP New

Elton John performs at Carrow Road in Norwich tonight. - Credit: IAN BURT

It has been a long, long time since Elton John last performed at Carrow Road and you could bag a last minute spot in the audience.

Norwich City Football Club announced that extra tickets have just been released on Ticketmaster for tonight's Norwich show, which is the first UK date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Sir Elton last performed at the stadium in 2005 with Lulu as the support.

This evening, the gates open at 4.30pm with the main event from 7pm and all tickets are seated.


Carrow Road Concerts
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_broomclose_taverham_jun22

'Wow factor' four-bed home in popular postcode on sale for £450k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

Norwich Live News

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up at the Aylsham Road traffic lights. Pictured inset is Kevin Woodcock who lives nearby 

Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon