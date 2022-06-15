Extra tickets released for Elton John's Norwich concert tonight

It has been a long, long time since Elton John last performed at Carrow Road and you could bag a last minute spot in the audience.

Norwich City Football Club announced that extra tickets have just been released on Ticketmaster for tonight's Norwich show, which is the first UK date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Sir Elton last performed at the stadium in 2005 with Lulu as the support.

This evening, the gates open at 4.30pm with the main event from 7pm and all tickets are seated.



