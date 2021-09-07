Example announces Norwich tour date after giving out freebie at Sundown
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Example has announced that he is heading to Norwich on his upcoming UK tour and one fan that went to Sundown is getting a free ticket.
The singer, rapper and producer will be at the UEA LCR in the city on Tuesday, February 8 2022.
Example has had 15 top 40 singles, including number one hits Changed The Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake, and is on the brink of releasing his eighth album.
One fan has already bagged their spot in the crowd as Example offered them a free ticket following his set on Saturday at Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground.
A parent got in touch with Example to say thank you for halting his show as people were getting "trampled on" at the front, including their daughter.
They said that their daughter ended up missing her favourite songs after being pulled out over the front barrier by security staff and Example said: "She can come to my Norwich show for free in Feb for free. Remind me nearer the time."
Example then shared the exchange on his Instagram story.
A spokesman for Sundown Festival said that four people were helped out of the crowd during the set and the show resumed once Sundown staff and Example's team had made sure fans were safe.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 10 at 9am at trythisforexample.com
