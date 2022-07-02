Everything you need to know ahead of the Great Norwich Duck Race

The Great Norwich Duck Race will take place on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Archant

One of the city's most colourful events of the year will take place tomorrow, with thousands flocking to Riverside to watch and take part in the Great Norwich Duck Race.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big event.

What is it?

The Great Norwich Duck Race sees 5,000 ducks of all colours race from the Lady Julian Bridge opposite Riverside Entertainment, to the Millennium Bridge, with the winners scooping a cash prize.

Where is it?

The ducks are launched from the Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich's Riverside and make their way around the river to the finish line at the Millennium Bridge.

How do I enter?

Ducks can be entered by going to race HQ located near the Lady Julian Bridge or by visiting the greatnorwichduckrace.co.uk website.

Ducks cost £2 each and all entry money is donated to charity.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2pm on Sunday, July 3, however those wishing to make a late entry should arrive early.

How much can I win?

First prize will win £500, second will win £250, third will win £125, fourth will win £75 and fifth will take home £50.

There will also be a Lord Mayor's Lucky Dip event.