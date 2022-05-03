5 events taking place in Chapelfield Gardens this summer

As the weather gets warmer, it is only natural for people to start dreaming of lazy afternoons in parks and green spaces.

With this in mind, here are five events to consider attending in Chapelfield Gardens this summer.





1. Garden Party

When: May 21 and May 22, 12pm-5pm

This year's Garden Party is set to play host to eight new outdoor shows in a free, fun family weekender in Norwich.

The event will offer some of the UK's finest new outdoor shows, make and do sessions, idyllic bar and a range of food options to all who decide to make an appearance.





2. Kisstory

When: June 18 and June 19, 2pm-10.30pm

Kisstory in Chapelfield Gardens will feature the "very best old skool and anthems" played by some of the country's top DJs.

There is capacity for 1,500 people and city folk can expect to be left feeling nostalgic with plenty of classic dance, R&B and hip hop tunes.





3. Norwich Vegan Parkfest

When: June 5, 10.30-4pm

The event will bring together a wide selection of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, zero-waste champions, community groups and more.

Set to take place in Chapelfield Gardens for the very first time, there will be about 40 stalls to explore at the Norwich Vegan Parkfest.





4. Laugh in the Park Comedy Festival

When: June 15, 6pm-10.30pm

Chapelfield Gardens is set to be transformed into a performance, bar and food area this summer as Laugh in the Park comes to the city.

With a focus on new talent, classic comedy club favourites and various TV stars, the likes of Angela Barnes, Sarah Keyworth and host Cally Beaton will take to the stage.





5. Norwich Pride

When: July 30, 1pm

The park is set to be filled with entertainment, stalls and spirit of Pride from 1pm on Saturday, July 30.

The event, which will follow the format of its last in-person event in 2019, will begin at 10am at The Forum, Theatre Plain and Millennium Plain before The Pride March and activities at Chapelfield Gardens take place.