Fan zone for England's Euro matches coming to Norwich

Daegon Watts, 20, a shareholder in The Arena, where the England Fan Park will be for Euro 2020 England marches. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Football supporters will be able to enjoy the sporting theatre of England's Euro 2020 journey at a new outdoor fan zone.

The England Fan Park will cover 10,000 square feet next to The Arena indoor sports hub on Avian Way, off Salhouse Road, in Norwich.

It will show all of England's matches on a large screen, including the team's group stage matches on June 13 against Croatia, and June 18 against Scotland, for up to 500 people.

On June 22, organisers hope to allow up to 1,000 supporters in for the Czech Republic match if Covid social distancing restrictions are relaxed on June 21 under the government's roadmap.

Organiser Daegan Watts, 20, a shareholder in The Arena, said: "We are trying to bring Norfolk together after a tough year and a half with our passion for football. We are also trying to use the space more.

Football fans can watch England's captain Harry Kane at the fan zone from June. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

"I have never heard of another Euros fan zone in Norwich before. There is a buzz about it."

The former semi-professional footballer, from Grove Road in Hethersett, who studied at Hethersett Academy and Easton College, said the sport was a strong part of England's culture.

Mr Watts added: "I have high hopes for England in the Euros. We have got some really good young talent coming through. It will be exciting to see how well we do."

The first two dates will follow Covid-secure guidelines for the ticketed 18-plus event, which start at 12.30pm and 5.30pm respectively.

Groups of six can use tables but there will no be standing areas, table service will be operated by the bar and food stalls, track and trace will be in operation, masks will have to be worn away from tables and hand sanitiser will be available.

People visiting the Arena will need to follow coronavirus guidelines on events. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

If restrictions are lifted on June 21 people will be able to get drinks and food from the bar and stand up to watch. That night's event starts at 6pm.

Mr Watts, who leads the Further Football Elite academy for 400 children aged two to 16 at The Arena, said organisers were working with surrounding businesses and added measures were in place to keep people safe.

He also encouraged people to use public transport to the fan zone.

To get tickets ranging upwards from £8 for the event, which is supported by Ideal Events and Pop Up Pictures, visit www.tup.mhtickets.com/events/3132 or visit www.thearenanorwich.com

