Engelbert Humperdinck cancels Norwich show due to illness
- Credit: PA
Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his show at Norwich Theatre Royal this weekend due to illness.
The singer was set to perform at the venue on Saturday, November 13, but he has now halted his tour after contracting a viral bronchial infection.
His statement to fans said: "I am so upset in having to relate to you that we have to cancel our UK tour.
"I have come down with a viral bronchial infection and am being treated for it now.
"This has never happened before and I so much wanted to see all of you in the 14 cities.
"We are going to reschedule the shows for early next year. Stay well and remember I love you."
Mr Humperdinck's career spans more than 50 years and he has had eight top 10 singles, including number one hits Release Me and The Last Waltz.
He was also the UK's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.