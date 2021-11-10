News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Engelbert Humperdinck cancels Norwich show due to illness

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:16 PM November 10, 2021
File photo dated 10/05/12 of Engelbert Humperdinck, who represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovi

Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his Norwich Theatre Royal show due to illness. - Credit: PA

Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his show at Norwich Theatre Royal this weekend due to illness.

The singer was set to perform at the venue on Saturday, November 13, but he has now halted his tour after contracting a viral bronchial infection.

His statement to fans said: "I am so upset in having to relate to you that we have to cancel our UK tour.

"I have come down with a viral bronchial infection and am being treated for it now.

"This has never happened before and I so much wanted to see all of you in the 14 cities.

"We are going to reschedule the shows for early next year. Stay well and remember I love you."

Mr Humperdinck's career spans more than 50 years and he has had eight top 10 singles, including number one hits Release Me and The Last Waltz.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  2. 2 Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich
  3. 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  1. 4 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
  2. 5 Rare opportunity to buy former school building near Norwich
  3. 6 Friends' farewell to 'talented' 28-year-old Covid victim
  4. 7 'I arrive to work in tears': Cyclist's plea for better routes in city
  5. 8 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
  6. 9 Four-month-old puppy in constant pain after being attacked by man
  7. 10 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street

He was also the UK's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Block, Norwich

Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Crisp supplies running short at a Sainsbury's branch in Norwich

Video

Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon