First look as Elton John concert gets underway at Carrow Road

Thousands of fans filled the pitch and stands at Carrow Road as the Rocket Man Elton John kicked off his UK tour in Norwich.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is a celebration of the icon's glittering career and countless hits and for many will be their last chance to see him live.

The concert began in electrifying fashion with Bennie and the Jets - Credit: Ben Gibson

He last performed in Norwich in 2005 with his support act Lulu, but this time around he doesn't have one.

Elton John kicked off his UK tour in Norwich - Credit: Ben Gibson

The concert began in electrifying fashion with Bennie and the Jets and he got the party started from the minute he played those famous chords.

Then commenced a trip down memory lane with a mix of slower hits and timeless anthems including Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man.

Thousands of people gathered at Carrow Road for the Elton John gig - Credit: Ben Gibson

There is one thing for sure, the audience are in for an unforgettable night and it will stay in their memories for a "long, long time".

Read the full review for Elton John's Carrow Road show after the concert.