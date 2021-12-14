Eaton Park carol concert cancelled due to Covid concerns
- Credit: Angela Sharpe
A Christmas carol concert which was set to be held in Eaton Park has been cancelled due to Covid concerns.
Carols and the Cafe, which was due to be held at the Norwich park on Friday, December 17 with a band booked and ready to play, will now not go ahead due to concerns over the government's recent move to Plan B and the spread of the Omicron variant.
Taking to Facebook to announce the news, Friends of Eaton Park urged people to enjoy the park during the festive period despite the cancellation.
A statement read: "We are sad to say that we decided not to go ahead.
"The national news is worrying and a local school shut because of Covid last Friday. Getting people together for a singing event, even though outdoors, seemed unwise.
"We hope very much we'll be able to all get together next year.
"In the meantime there's loads to do in Eaton Park and at the heart of it all the café has some great Christmas specials.
"A very happy Christmas from all at Friends of Eaton Park."