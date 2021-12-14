News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Eaton Park carol concert cancelled due to Covid concerns

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:48 PM December 14, 2021
Love your parks feature on Eaton Park, Norwich.

A Christmas carol concert at Eaton Park has been cancelled due to Covid concerns. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

A Christmas carol concert which was set to be held in Eaton Park has been cancelled due to Covid concerns.

Carols and the Cafe, which was due to be held at the Norwich park on Friday, December 17 with a band booked and ready to play, will now not go ahead due to concerns over the government's recent move to Plan B and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Taking to Facebook to announce the news, Friends of Eaton Park urged people to enjoy the park during the festive period despite the cancellation.

A statement read: "We are sad to say that we decided not to go ahead.

"The national news is worrying and a local school shut because of Covid last Friday. Getting people together for a singing event, even though outdoors, seemed unwise.

"We hope very much we'll be able to all get together next year. 

"In the meantime there's loads to do in Eaton Park and at the heart of it all the café has some great Christmas specials.

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
  2. 2 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  3. 3 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
  1. 4 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  2. 5 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
  3. 6 Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture
  4. 7 Man found dead in the road on A47
  5. 8 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
  6. 9 Police car blaze closes A11
  7. 10 Dad nearly killed by Covid clapped from hospital after six-month stay

"A very happy Christmas from all at Friends of Eaton Park." 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broadland councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who are concerned about the new parking signs in The Square

'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Food and Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon