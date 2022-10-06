Vintage show with classic cars, tractors and 150 stalls heading to Norfolk

The Eastern Counties Vintage Show takes place this weekend at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: ECVS

It is all steam ahead this weekend for a huge vintage show taking place near Norwich.

The Eastern Counties Vintage Show will take place at the Norfolk Showground on October 8 and 9 from 10am until 5pm.

The event will raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the East Coast Truckers Children's Convoy.

There will be 150 stands and craft stalls, vintage tractors, steam engines, classic cars, motorbikes, heavy horses and much more.

There will be vintage tractors at the show. - Credit: ECVS

There will also be a bar, food vendors and a funfair for children.

A spokesman said: "We are looking to provide an affordable day out with something for all members of the family."

Tickets cost £10 on the gate by cash or card or £9 by emailing ecvshow22@gmail.com or calling 07712 832226, which you can also contact to enquire about camping at the Norfolk Showground over the weekend.

Dogs are welcome at the event on leads.