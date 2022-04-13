Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Easter Fun Day with inflatables, barbecue and stalls back by popular demand

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:53 AM April 13, 2022
The Easter Fun Day returns to Sprowston Sports and Social Club for 2022.

A popular Easter event is returning for 2022 and it promises to be a cracking day out.

The event takes place at the Sprowston Sports and Social Club in Blue Boar Lane on Sunday, April 17, from 12pm to 5pm with free entry. 

The event will feature lots of inflatables, craft, cake and prize stalls, a tombola, a licensed bar and a barbecue. 

Gwyneth Munro, one of the organisers, said: "It brings both the young and old from local families together in the open air for fun and laughs.

"The event also helps Tesco raise money for its chosen charities."

It is being held in partnership with the local Tesco store so if you can't park at the club you can part at the supermarket for free down the road.

To do this you just need to give your registration number to Shez at the fun day who will log it. 


