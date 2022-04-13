Easter fair back at Chapelfield Gardens after two years away
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
A popular fair is coming back to a Norwich park after two years away - despite it costing them double to run the rides.
The Easter Fun Fair was opened today in Chapelfield Gardens by organisers, the Showmen's Guild.
The fair was cancelled both in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Jonathan Gray, chief steward of the Eastern Counties Section, said: "It's really lovely to be back. This is the start of our season and we haven't had a full one in two years.
"We've got some different rides but it's mostly as people know it, a really big fair.
"There are 10 large rides and lots of stuff for kids.
"We've had to have a small price increase due to the cost of living going up. When we got petrol yesterday it cost double what it normally does."
Most Read
- 1 Is this your car? Black BMW plastered with SIX parking tickets
- 2 High school friends launch Norwich Market delivery service in city
- 3 Giant billboard slammed for making city junction 'feel like Piccadilly Circus'
- 4 Hairdresser accused of harassing barbers and threatening rival stylist
- 5 Patient became septic after GP practice failed to act on blood test result
- 6 Man's body recovered from water in village
- 7 Mystery surrounds double yellow lines painted on road amid parking battle
- 8 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
- 9 Hunt for culprit of hit-and-run smash continues
- 10 Calls for e-scooter BAN in Norwich following accidents
The Easter Fun Fair is running from Wednesday, April 13, to Monday, April 18 and is open daily from 12pm to 10pm.
The larger rides are about £2.50 per go and prices for smaller attractions vary. There are vouchers available to give customers 50p to £1 off rides.