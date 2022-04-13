Easter fair back at Chapelfield Gardens after two years away

There are 10 larger rides and lots of games for smaller children at the Easter fair in Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A popular fair is coming back to a Norwich park after two years away - despite it costing them double to run the rides.

The Easter Fun Fair was opened today in Chapelfield Gardens by organisers, the Showmen's Guild.

The fair was cancelled both in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Easter fair is set up in Chapelfield Garden, Norwich - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Jonathan Gray, chief steward of the Eastern Counties Section, said: "It's really lovely to be back. This is the start of our season and we haven't had a full one in two years.

"We've got some different rides but it's mostly as people know it, a really big fair.

"There are 10 large rides and lots of stuff for kids.

The larger rides are about £2.50 each and prices vary for the smaller games - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"We've had to have a small price increase due to the cost of living going up. When we got petrol yesterday it cost double what it normally does."

The Easter Fun Fair is running from Wednesday, April 13, to Monday, April 18 and is open daily from 12pm to 10pm.

The larger rides are about £2.50 per go and prices for smaller attractions vary. There are vouchers available to give customers 50p to £1 off rides.