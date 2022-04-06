City cocktail bar organises Easter egg hunt with Ibiza flights as top prize

Jeni Bloom, owner, and Lauren Reece, general manager, at Down The Rabbit Hole on Upper King Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

A Norwich bar is set to run an Easter egg hunt for adults across the city centre with lots of prizes up for grabs.

The Rabbit Hole recently opened in Upper King Street and is set across three floors with a cocktail bar, a members-only club on the second floor and a secret garden terrace.

Those that sign up for membership get access to special events and drink offers.

On Thursday, April 14, 251 eggs will be hid over the city centre and each wins a prize.

This includes a £200 bar tab, cocktail masterclasses, matching your first round of drinks and return flights to Ibiza.

The eggs then need to be redeemed at the venue between Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17.

Charlotte Darmanin, head of marketing and operations, said: "We wanted to do something different and do an adult Easter Egg hunt.

"This is one of the biggest giveaways I have seen so far in Norwich."

Events running over the Easter weekend include brunch, cocktail masterclasses and themed cocktails with more information on Instagram @therabbitholeclubnorwich