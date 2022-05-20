Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
EastEnders legend Shaun Williamson bringing 'Barrioke' to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:26 AM May 20, 2022
Shaun Williamson is bringing Barrioke to Epic Studios in Norwich.

A former EastEnders star is set to swap Albert Square for East Anglia when he brings his karaoke party to Norwich this autumn.

Shaun Williamson is best known for playing Barry Evans in EastEnders from 1994 until 2004, when he met a grizzly end after being shoved by Janine off a cliff. 

But the actor, who has also starred in sitcom Extras, is much more successful in real life as he brings Barrioke to sell-out crowds across the country, including Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday, October 15.

The event is part of an 80s and 90s club night at the venue in Magdalen Street and will feature all your favourite hits from the two decades.

Williamson will host the ultimate karaoke party and you could even end up doing a duet with the soap star. 

The event is for over-18s and runs from 9pm until 2am with £15 tickets available at epic-tv.com

