EastEnders star is coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:29 PM September 22, 2021   
Samantha Womack will star in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack will get anything but an icy reception when she heads to Norwich in 2022.

She is set to play the role of the White Witch in the stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on its UK tour.

Samantha Womack has been cast as The White Witch in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. 

The show is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal from April 5 to 9 2022 and will follow siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and step into Narnia.

After meeting the charming Mr Tumnus, they embark on a magical adventure in a frozen land, where they meet the King of Narnia, Aslan, and the evil White Witch.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is coming to Norwich in 2022. 

Samantha is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, who was a favourite on the show alongside sister Roxy (Rita Simmons), from 2007 to 2017 when both siblings drowned in a hotel pool.

Tickets start at £23 at norwichtheatre.org or 01603 630000.

Aslan in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Norwich Theatre Royal
