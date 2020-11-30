Drive-in pantomime and cinema coming to Norfolk this Christmas

Published: 12:28 PM November 30, 2020

A drive-in pantomime and cinema is running at the Norfolk Showground this Christmas - Credit: Contributed/Brittany Woodman

Tradition with a twist is coming to the Norfolk Showground this Christmas, with a drive-in pantomime and cinema bound to get audiences in the festive spirit.

Leave the worries of the past year behind you for a few hours to enjoy classic Christmas films from the comfort of your car - there will even be screenings of pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The drive-in events run from Thursday, December 17 until Tuesday, December 22 at the Norfolk Showground and there are 12 different films being screened - The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Holiday, Die Hard, The Polar Express, Love Actually, Bad Santa, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Grinch, Home Alone, Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street.

Due to popular demand, both Elf and Home Alone will be shown three times each.

The event has been organised by Pop Up Pictures in collaboration with the Norfolk Showground and it is bringing the drive-in cinema back after successful events in the summer and for Halloween.

Alongside this, there will be screenings of pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, performed at The Belgrade Theatre in Coventry.

It has been written and directed by the venue's regular panto dame Iain Lauchlan, who also created children's TV show The Tweenies.

A drive-in pantomime will be screened at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Contributed

Danny Banthorpe, who runs Pop Up Pictures with Andrew Bunn, said: "We have done three drive-in cinemas already so we are a well-oiled machine and have had good feedback. "There are lots of things cancelled this year and pantomime is one of those Christmas traditions people will miss, so hopefully they will come and get their fix."

Elsie’s Pizza and Natural Born Grillers will be serving hot food and the Snack Shack will offer popcorn and other treats.

The drive-in cinema is back by popular demand - Credit: Archant

While the event is due to start the day after tier restrictions are reviewed, with Norfolk currently due to enter tier 2 on December 3, the government guidance states that drive-ins are allowed under all tiers.

If it is cancelled, the face value of your ticket will be refunded, with the exception of the additional booking fee that goes to a third party.

Book at popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk