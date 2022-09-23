Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
How you can meet Disney characters and win prizes in Norwich this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:51 AM September 23, 2022
Updated: 11:25 AM September 23, 2022
Disney Day is coming to Virgin Atlantic Holidays in Norwich this weekend. 

Have a weekend that is practically perfect in every way and meet Disney characters in Norwich. 

Staff at Virgin Atlantic Holidays on the ground floor of Chantry Place shopping centre are dressing up for Disney Day, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. 

On Saturday, September 24, families will be able to meet Belle, Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Pocahontas and the Fairy Godmother. 

There will also be cupcakes, nibbles, coke floats and champagne flowing for all customers alongside children's games and competitions to win prizes in store.

A prize draw hamper of Disney and Universal goodies will also be on offer for customers who book a holiday to Disney Orlando on Saturday.

The American resort opened in October 1971 and the 50th-anniversary celebrations go on until March 2023. 

