Disco for Grown Ups with nostalgic hits heading to historic Norwich venue

If your days of staying out until the early hours on Prince of Wales Road are over then this could be the event for you.

Disco for Grown Ups tours the UK and is heading to St Andrew's Hall in Norwich for the first time on Saturday, September 17, this year.

It is for over 21s only, with the doors open from 7.15pm, the event starting at 8pm and ending around 11.30pm.

Dance to 70s, 80s and 90s hits at Disco for Grown Ups. - Credit: Jazz Jennings

Attendees can expect a mix of 70s, 80s and 90s soul, pop and dancefloor hits with the dress code disco glamour.

The organiser Simon Stanford, from Nottinghamshire, worked in the music industry for many years and during lockdown ran an online Saturday night disco that thousands tuned into.

Mr Stanford said: "My wife Lindsay and I have always loved music and dancing but as we got older found there was nowhere for us to go for a good boogie apart from weddings.

Disco for Grown Ups comes with a full scale production. - Credit: Jazz Jennings

"It is a safe space for people to come for a good dance and people tell me it is the best night out they have had in years."

Tickets cost £14 (plus booking fee) on The Halls Norwich website.