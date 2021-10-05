Dippy the dinosaur and Budge the cat: bromance that wasn't to be

Published: 12:40 PM October 5, 2021

Dippy the dinosaur and Budge the cat - the summer bromance that never was - Credit: Archant

It could have been the bromance of the summer - two fearsome but approachable beasts sharing a breathtaking setting.

But alas, Bippy just wasn't to be as Dippy the diplodocus and Budge the Norwich Cathedral cat failed to strike up the lasting friendship some hoped they would.

Time is running out to see Dippy the dinosaur at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Dippy the dinosaur has been on loan at Norwich Cathedral since July and to date some 165,000 have visited the Natural History Museum's landmark dino cast.

But one Cathedral regular has remained indifferent to his temporary neighbour - Budge the cat.

While Budge was ambivalent, The Rev Andy Bryant feels he has loved having Dippy around - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Rev Canon Andy Bryant, project manager of Dippy on Tour for Norwich Cathedral, said: "Budge is very much a creature of routine, he has his favourite parts of the cathedral, sticks to them and doesn't tend to come into the nave too often.

"He's walked through a few times but he has always preferred the eastern part of the cathedral. He only really comes in the knave to sit on our heating grates but we haven't had them on - so perhaps if Dippy had been here over the winter it would have been a different story."

While the feline was ambivalent to the prehistoric visitor though, Mr Bryant on the other hand is besotted.

Budge the Norwich Cathedral cat has failed to strike up a relationship with Dippy - Credit: Archant

He said: "I shall dearly miss having Dippy around, I sometimes sit in here with him and we've developed a real understanding. It's just been such a wonderful thing for us - it's gone so quickly.

"What has been really special is the way people have engaged not only with Dippy but with the cathedral in general - it has brought a whole new demographic of people in.

"We were slightly worried people would just come in, get their selfie and leave, but everyone has been so engaged. One of my favourite moments was when a little girl walked in, looked up, gasped and said 'I love you, Dippy'.

"We've also loved having our Dino Tales events, where authors have come in to read to children with Dippy and film screenings, it's been a huge success."

The last day to visit Dippy is October 30.

More than 160,000 people have visited Dippy the dinosaur at Norwich Cathedral since he arrived in July - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

But Budge the cat is likely convinced they were really coming to see him - Credit: Archant

Key dates for Dippy's stay

Thursday, October 7: Night at the Museum film screening at 7pm (£8 entry)

Tuesday, October 12: Humanity and the Climate Crisis panel, 7pm

Thursday, October 14 (1-3pm): Relaxed sessions with Dippy, special quiet sessions for people with autism

Thursday, October 14 (7pm): Photography with Dippy

Sunday, October 24: Blue Light, Dippy at Night - Dippy will be lit up in blue for a special event to celebrate the work of emergency workers through the pandemic

October 25-26 and 28-30: Dippy at Night - Dippy's farewell week will see him lit up spectacularly between 7pm and 9.30pm each day

October 24-31: Even more dinos - The GoGoDiscover T-Rexes go on display together in the Cathedral Cloisters

Saturday, October 30: Dippy's last day

Sunday, October 31: Farewell Dippy - the week-long job of dismantling Dippy begins as he says farewell to the Cathedral and returns to the Natural History Museum in London.



