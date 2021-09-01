News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Over 100,000 people have visited Dippy in Norwich so far

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:57 PM September 1, 2021   
Visitors enjoying Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral.

Visitors enjoying Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral.

Dippy is proving to be hugely popular in Norwich with over 100,000 people having visited since the exhibition opened in July.

The first six weeks of the exhibition saw 106,681 visitors see the 26m Diplodocus cast on display at Norwich Cathedral, with the busiest day to date being Saturday, August 7.

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure was brought to the cathedral by the Natural History Museum in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Philippa Charlies, director of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said: "We are thrilled to hear that over 100,000 people have now been able to visit Dippy at the beautiful Norwich Cathedral.

"We hope that their visit will inspire them to explore nature on their doorstep and foster a new found respect for the natural world.”

Dippy's replica skeleton was the first Diplodocus to go on display anywhere in the world when it was unveiled at the Natural History Museum in London in 1905.

The exhibition will remain at the Cathedral until October 30.


