See Dippy and Dino sculptures under the stars for final hurrah

Published: 9:43 AM October 24, 2021

Dippy and the GoGoDiscover T-Rex will both be on show in Norwich Cathedral during half-term - Credit: Bill Smith/Archant

Dino lovers will be in for a treat this week as the summer's T-Rex trail sculptures join Dippy the Diplodocus at Norwich Cathedral for his final hurrah.

Break, the East Anglian children's charity which delivered GoGoDiscover in partnership with Wild in Art, is hoping the sculptures will bring more smiles as well as an understanding of the important work it delivers.

The 21 sculptures return coincides with National Care Leaver's Week, which resonates with Break due to its Staying Close, Staying Connected project.

Ellie Edge, corporate and fundraising officer for Break and Tracey Warnes, GoGoDiscover coordinator. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pete Marron, Break's GoGoDiscover project manager said: "Leaving a children’s home is a huge step, and many of the young people won’t have a family support network to fall back on like so many of their peers.

"This is where Break comes in.

"We support care leavers as they take those first steps into adulthood – just as you would your own child."

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The charity offers support with mental health, and encourages young carers to get into work, education and training to build their confidence.

Break will be raising awareness during the week, as well as sharing memories from a successful summer as families flocked into the city for the T-Rex trail, which will be extended across Norfolk next year.

Mr Marron said: "The T-Rex are ready and raring to get back out and we’re thrilled to be working with Norwich Cathedral during the last week of Dippy’s stay."

Dippy enjoying a quiet moment alone in the nave of Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

There will be daytime activities during the half-term week with a fancy dress competition taking place on Friday and the chance to win a hamper of GoGo goodies through a free raffle.

The GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculptures will return for one week in Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Break

Evening sessions will be taking place for those hoping to see the sculptures lit up under the stars in the cloister.

There is no entrance fee or booking required to see the T-Rex, but Break suggests a £2.50 donation for each person.

The new lighting at the Norwich Cathedral Cloisters, enhancing the historic architecture. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A free light spectacular called 'Dippy at Night' will also take place on October 25-26 and 28-30 from 7pm to 9.30pm (last entry 9pm).

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges said: "Both Dippy and the GoGo dinosaurs brought so much joy to the city this summer, so it will be brilliant to bring them together one last time."