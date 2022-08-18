Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Dinosaurs roaming through city venue for two more weeks

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:50 PM August 18, 2022
Moving animatronic dinosaurs will be roaming the walkways of Castle Quarter in Norwich for two more weeks

Dinosaurs will be roaming through a venue in the city for two more weeks following a summer of prehistoric fun.

Fans will have a chance to meet the animatronic reptiles at Castle Quarter on Tuesday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 30.

The dinosaur visitors have been stomping around the venue all summer, as part of the Break Charity GoGoDiscover art trial, which is entering its final weeks.

Ralph the Raptor and Brian the Brachiosaurus will be ready to meet visitors, giving the chance for children to get up close and personal with the moving Jurassic giants.

There is also a summer selfie competition running, encouraging people to capture the moment they come face to face with the dinosaurs.

Rob Bradley, manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We have enjoyed seeing so many happy faces in the Quarter this summer, as they meet these incredible moving dinosaurs and find out lots about how they would have lived from their handlers."

The dinosaur-themed events are in partnership with One Great Day, an initiative that raises funds for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.

