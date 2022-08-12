Chance to meet life-like dinosaurs roaming through city shopping area

The chance for children to meet dinosaurs at Anglia Square in Norwich will be on offer at the end of August - Credit: Anglia Square

A shopping centre in the city is getting ready for a day of Jurassic-themed fun later this month.

Anglia Square will be over-run with animatronic dinosaurs on Friday, August 26.

A dinosaur ranger will be on hand, offering the chance to meet the life-like prehistoric creatures.

The event at Anglia Square will be held on Friday, August 26 - Credit: Anglia Square

From tiny babies to giant adult dinosaurs, the event promises to be an "exciting, entertaining and educational day for all the family to enjoy".

The first hour will be dedicated for children with autism who can come along between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Time slots can be booked in advance.

From 11am, the dinosaurs are open to the public.

The event is free to attend but there will be a collection for Autism Anglia on the day if people would like to make a donation.