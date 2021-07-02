Animatronic dinosaurs and themed trail planned for Norwich shopping centre

Video

Published: 9:00 AM July 2, 2021

Visitors to the Castle Quarter in Norwich will be able to meet animatronic dinosaurs and take part in a themed trail this summer. - Credit: Dino Hire, dinosaurhireuk.com

Dinosaur fever is spreading across the city ahead of Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral, with the Castle Quarter planning a whole host of themed activities.

Five dinosaur sculptures will be stomping into the shopping centre from Thursday, July 22 until Thursday August 5.

The Jurassic visitors will be hiding across the four floors, waiting for explorers of all ages to discover them.

There will be sculptures of a Stegosaurus, Triceratops, Velociraptor, Allosaurus and Parasaurolophus.

A dinosaur trail is running in the Castle Quarter this summer, pictured is Flynn Edwards with an Allosaurus at a dinosaur event at the shopping centre in 2018. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Families can fill in a trail sheet and be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher to spend in their favourite Castle Quarter shop.

There will also be some animatronic dinosaurs at the centre for meet-and-greet sessions every Tuesday from August 10 to 31, from 11am to 3pm, with no booking required.

Animatronic dinosaurs will be in the Castle Quarter this summer. - Credit: Dino Hire, dinosaurhireuk.com

This will include a T-rex, Raptor, Spinosaurus and even some newly-hatched baby dinosaurs, with fun fossil discovery sessions also taking place.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter said: “It’s terrific to have our family events back on at Castle Quarter and to give everyone the chance to have a Jurassic encounter this summer.

There will be five dinosaurs to spot across the four floors of the Castle Quarter, pictured is a dinosaur event held there in 2018. - Credit: Contributed by Castle Quarter

"Dinosaur fever is rising in Norwich with Dippy at the Cathedral arriving mid-July and the fantastic Break Wild in Art GoGoDiscover T.rex trail coming to the city too.

"We can’t wait to see families stomping along to all these Dino-inspired activities and enjoying time together.”

The dinosaur trail at the Castle Quarter will run alongside Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral, pictured is a 2018 event. - Credit: Contributed by Castle Quarter

The Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast will be in Norwich Cathedral's Nave from July 13 until October 30 and the GoGoDiscover T.rex Trail runs from July 12 until September 11, with 20 sculptures across the city.

Both are free to visit and other dinosaur events include Norwich BID's City Food Trail, running from July 12 until August 22, with over 25 restaurants offering Jurassic-themed dishes, and the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum, from July 19 until August 30.

Find out more about the Castle Quarter's dinosaur-themed events and download a trail sheet, available nearer the time, at castlequarternorwich.co.uk/fun or follow the shopping centre on Facebook.

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).