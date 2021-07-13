News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Dinosaur party with live music running in Norfolk this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:07 PM July 13, 2021   
Dinos at Night is running at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade this summer. 

Step back in time this summer as a dinosaur party is happening at one of Norfolk's best-loved attractions.

Dinos at Night is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade on Saturday, August 14, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

It is running from 6pm until 10pm and guests can explore all the usual Jurassic-themed attractions under the stars, including Dippy’s Splash Zone, Predator High Ropes and the new Dippy’s Theatre.  

Guests can also get involved in activities, funfair games, enjoy a barbecue and drink at the bar and sing along to live music from The JRB Band.

Norwich Astronomy Club will also be available to provide insight into the night sky for budding astronomers. 

Dinos at Night is back for 2021. 

Ben Francis, park events manager, said: “It’s a real opportunity for families and loved ones to see the park in a different way and the twilight setting certainly adds a touch of extra magic to our captivating dinosaurs and other creatures."  

Prices for adults and children over 90cm are £9.95 each and children under 90cm go free - book at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/dinos_at_night

