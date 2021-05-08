News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Video

Dinomania tour heading to Norfolk with giant dinosaurs that move

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:00 AM May 8, 2021   
Dinomania, featuring giant walking dinosaurs, is heading to Norfolk this summer. 

Families are in for a roaring day out this summer as Dinomania heads to Norfolk, offering an interactive experience with dinosaurs. 

The tour will be at the Easton Sports Centre in Bawburgh Road, just outside Norwich, on Friday, August 6 and features dinosaurs of all different sizes and species.

Dinomania owner Chris Roberts with a baby dinosaur. 

There will be large walking dinosaurs, including a T-Rex and raptor, and a range of baby animals.

There will also be a mini museum with real fossils, workshops and videos on the big screen.

Chris Roberts, 40, who lives in Aberdare in Wales, launched Dinomania in 2015 and he now has 16 dinosaurs, which he takes to schools and venues across the UK. 

Meet dinosaurs of all different sizes and species as Dinomania comes to Norfolk. 

Mr Roberts said: "Dinomania started after I saw a video on YouTube with a large dinosaur pranking people in a car park and I got one custom-made and started doing kids' parties. 

"I didn't think it would take off as much as it has and I have a huge fascination with dinosaurs so used my knowledge to branch out into schools."

His YouTube and TikTok accounts also have a huge following, both with the username Ronnie Rex, with 400,000 subscribers and 1.4 million followers respectively. 

Book a two-hour slot at dino4hire.co.uk


