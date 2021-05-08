Video
Dinomania tour heading to Norfolk with giant dinosaurs that move
- Credit: Dinomania
Families are in for a roaring day out this summer as Dinomania heads to Norfolk, offering an interactive experience with dinosaurs.
The tour will be at the Easton Sports Centre in Bawburgh Road, just outside Norwich, on Friday, August 6 and features dinosaurs of all different sizes and species.
There will be large walking dinosaurs, including a T-Rex and raptor, and a range of baby animals.
There will also be a mini museum with real fossils, workshops and videos on the big screen.
Chris Roberts, 40, who lives in Aberdare in Wales, launched Dinomania in 2015 and he now has 16 dinosaurs, which he takes to schools and venues across the UK.
Mr Roberts said: "Dinomania started after I saw a video on YouTube with a large dinosaur pranking people in a car park and I got one custom-made and started doing kids' parties.
"I didn't think it would take off as much as it has and I have a huge fascination with dinosaurs so used my knowledge to branch out into schools."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 2 Cut above the rest: Hair salon premises for sale
- 3 Burst water main causes water shortage in Norwich
- 4 7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend
- 5 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
- 6 Riverside dog-friendly bar opens in city for summertime
- 7 Murder accused did not realise man had been stabbed in 'tug-of-war' struggle
- 8 Major names coming to Norwich as big top to be erected in Cathedral Close
- 9 'Most people think I'm ditzy'-Beat The Chaser star speaks after success
- 10 Decision due on longer stay for Norwich's Junkyard Market
His YouTube and TikTok accounts also have a huge following, both with the username Ronnie Rex, with 400,000 subscribers and 1.4 million followers respectively.
Book a two-hour slot at dino4hire.co.uk