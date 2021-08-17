Giant walking T-rex spotted in Norwich shopping centre

Video

Published: 5:18 PM August 17, 2021

Families are amazed to see a T Rex called Donald entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A prehistoric visitor stomped into a Norwich shopping centre on Tuesday and was greeted by dinosaur fans of all ages.

Lowestoft-based company Dino Hire is bringing its animatronic dinosaurs to the Castle Quarter on Tuesdays in August and this week it was the turn of Donald the T-rex, following a visit from baby dinosaurs on August 10.

Each week, the dinosaur appears at intervals between 11am and 3pm and next up will be a raptor on August 24 and then there will be a Spinosaurus on August 31.

Families are amazed to see a T Rex called Donald entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Donald interacted with shoppers, which included roaring and swinging his tail for children to duck under.

The Castle Quarter has organised the event to tie in with Break's GoGoDiscover T-rex Trail, with two of the 21 sculptures in the centre, and Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral.

Children get close to the T Rex called Donald at the Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Earlier in the summer, the shopping centre also hosted its own mini dinosaur trail, with five sculptures dotted across the four floors.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager at the Castle Quarter, said: "We wanted to give something back to the community and show that events are happening in the city centre.

Edward Paternoster, three, and his grandmother, Victoria Paice, meet the T Rex called Donald entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"The public love the dinosaurs and it lets people know things are going back to normal."

Dino Hire launched three years ago and does birthday parties and events across the country, including its own Roarsome Roadshow.

Adam Hodgson, a partner at Dino Hire in Lowestoft, with his T Rex called Donald which has been entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Adam Hodgson, one of the owners of Dino Hire, said: "This week we had T-rex Donald terrorising people, but he is also really friendly, and then we have the raptor who squirts water and is really fun and we have also got a Spinosaurus coming."

Due to the dinosaur fever spreading across Norfolk this summer, Mr Hodgson has also noticed an increase in bookings.

He added: "The GoGoDiscover T-rex's are fantastic and I've been with my children looking around and I think everyone has as I see it all on social media.

Families are amazed to see a T Rex called Donald entertaining the children at the Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"After the pandemic it has been quite difficult but there has been a real boost with Dippy in the city.

"They [dinosaurs] are just the unknown and you can't go to a zoo and see them, there is always that little bit of fear and curiosity in what we don't really know."

Find out more at dinosaurhireuk.com

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).