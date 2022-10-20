Former detectives to reveal insights into catching a serial killer

Two former detectives are coming to Norwich later this month for a talk revealing an insight into catching a serial killer - Credit: Archant

True crime fans can look forward to learning about the "murky world" of criminal psychopaths later this month at a talk in Norwich.

Two former detectives will reveal insights into catching a serial killer at the Mindhunter and Manhunter event at The Forum in the city centre on October 27.

The talk features former DCI Steve Gaskin and Colin Sutton, who will discuss the events that led to bringing the notorious killer Levi Bellfield to justice - a story recently serialised in ITV's Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes.

Mr Gaskin, a criminal psychologist and Metropolitan Police detective trainer, will also talk about the psychology behind Bellfield and the nature of criminal psychopaths.

He said: "We have put together the complete serial killing package with options for everyone."

Another guest speaker, who was responsible for bringing Stephen Lawrence's killers to justice will also be speaking on the night.

The event begins at 6pm and will feature two masterclasses looking at different aspects of detective work before finishing at 9pm.