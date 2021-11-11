Blur frontman to play Norwich gig next month

Damon Albarn has announced an intimate solo show at the LCR in Norwich this December. Here he is performing in 2014 at Latitude Festival.

Damon Albarn has announced he will be coming to Norwich next month for an intimate solo show.

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz star will be performing with only piano and vocals in celebration of the release of his new album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows.

He will be performing on Saturday, December 4 at the LCR at the University of East Anglia.

The new album, released on Friday, November 12, draws inspiration from the landscapes of Iceland and features orchestral arrangements.

The stripped-back solo set will delve into his new songs that explore themes of fragility, loss, emergence and rebirth, which Damon wrote during lockdown.

The performance will be one of three across the country and more details and tickets can be found here.