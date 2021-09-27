News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Have a pint, pizza and watch a play for £20 inside converted Norwich church

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:39 PM September 27, 2021   
Norwich theatre company Curious Directive is offering a pizza, pint and play tickets for £20.  

Norwich theatre company Curious Directive is offering a pint or pinot, pizza and tickets to its new play Deciphering for £20.

An award-winning Norwich theatre company is running a special offer for its latest show in the city. 

Curious Directive's new play Deciphering will be performed at its base at St Simon and St Jude Church in Elm Hill from Thursday, October 7, until Saturday, October 9, at 7.30pm on all nights. 

Deciphering is an intercontinental journey to the origins of human creativity.

Deciphering is an intercontinental journey to the origins of human creativity.

In the show, the audience wear headphones and it tells the epic story of a discovery of cave paintings from 40,000 years ago in Indonesia. 

It is currently playing at the New Diorama Theatre in London, where it made its debut, and has received rave reviews.

The Botanical Garden Bar is back in Norwich by popular demand, with Norfolk food and drink on the menu. 

The Botanical Garden Bar launched in summer 2020.

Last summer, Curious Directive launched its Botanical Garden Bar to raise funds during the pandemic and its 2021 season will end on October 9. 

Attendees will be able to enjoy a glass of wine, beer or a soft drink, a woodfired pizza, including an Indonesian-style one, and tickets to the play for £20.

One of the pizzas on offer at the Botanical Garden Bar. 

Attendees can enjoy a pint, pizza and tickets to play Deciphering for £20.

Jack Lowe, artistic director, said: "People can have a really nice time in the garden and then come up to the theatre.

"Bringing those things together is an important step for us in terms of getting people to know about us in a relaxed way." 

Abseiling features in Curious Directive's play Deciphering. 

Abseiling features in Curious Directive's play Deciphering.

Buy tickets, which are available for £11-£13.50 without food and drink, at curiousdirective.com/deciphering

