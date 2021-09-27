Have a pint, pizza and watch a play for £20 inside converted Norwich church

Video

Published: 3:39 PM September 27, 2021

Norwich theatre company Curious Directive is offering a pint or pinot, pizza and tickets to its new play Deciphering for £20. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth (main image)/Alex Brenner

An award-winning Norwich theatre company is running a special offer for its latest show in the city.

Curious Directive's new play Deciphering will be performed at its base at St Simon and St Jude Church in Elm Hill from Thursday, October 7, until Saturday, October 9, at 7.30pm on all nights.

Deciphering is an intercontinental journey to the origins of human creativity. - Credit: Alex Brenner

In the show, the audience wear headphones and it tells the epic story of a discovery of cave paintings from 40,000 years ago in Indonesia.

It is currently playing at the New Diorama Theatre in London, where it made its debut, and has received rave reviews.

The Botanical Garden Bar launched in summer 2020. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

Last summer, Curious Directive launched its Botanical Garden Bar to raise funds during the pandemic and its 2021 season will end on October 9.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a glass of wine, beer or a soft drink, a woodfired pizza, including an Indonesian-style one, and tickets to the play for £20.

Attendees can enjoy a pint, pizza and tickets to play Deciphering for £20. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

Jack Lowe, artistic director, said: "People can have a really nice time in the garden and then come up to the theatre.

"Bringing those things together is an important step for us in terms of getting people to know about us in a relaxed way."

Abseiling features in Curious Directive's play Deciphering. - Credit: Alex Brenner

Buy tickets, which are available for £11-£13.50 without food and drink, at curiousdirective.com/deciphering