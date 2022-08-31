Craft fair with free entry and more than 50 stalls coming to barn
From jewellery to mugs, buy handmade items for yourself or as gifts at The Autumn Creative Craft Fair.
The event will take place at Octagon Barn in Little Plumstead, on the outskirts of Norwich, on Sunday, September 25, from 10am until 4pm with free entry and parking.
The beautiful 17th-century barn and its walled garden will be filled with more than 50 high-quality arts and crafts stalls.
There will also be food and drink and live music from Pete Turrell and Broken Catalyst.
Workshops will be on offer at the fair, including mending a garment you bring along with eco-designer Katy Mac and creating chopsticks and wooden spoons with Bobby Spooner.
The Creative Craft Fairs are organised by Angela Humphrey to support local makers and she held the first one last Christmas.
You can see the stallholders on the Norwich Creative Craft Fair Facebook and Instagram pages.