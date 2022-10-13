Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood to star in Norwich musical

Craig Revel Horwood will star as Miss Hannigan in Annie coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Hugo Glendinning

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will be scarier than ever as he plays the villain in a hit musical coming to the city.

The dancer, choreographer and TV personality will star as Miss Hannigan in Annie, which is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour from August 1 to 5 2023.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

However, the spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas, with the show featuring hit songs such as It's A Hard Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow.

Craig Revel Horwood is best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim on the West End.