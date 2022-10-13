Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood to star in Norwich musical

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:51 AM October 13, 2022
Craig Revel Horwood will star as Miss Hannigan in Annie coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Craig Revel Horwood will star as Miss Hannigan in Annie coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Hugo Glendinning

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will be scarier than ever as he plays the villain in a hit musical coming to the city.

The dancer, choreographer and TV personality will star as Miss Hannigan in Annie, which is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour from August 1 to 5 2023.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

However, the spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas, with the show featuring hit songs such as It's A Hard Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow. 

Craig Revel Horwood is best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim on the West End. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bake Away is opening a new shop in Hellesdon

New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
xxx_02_pottergatebones_norwich_oct22

Exclusive

CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon