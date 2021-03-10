Huge demand for Craig David's Norwich concert as ticket website crashes

Published: 12:04 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 12:11 PM March 10, 2021

As the pre-sale opened for Craig David's two UK concerts this summer, in Norwich and Kettering, so many people tried to bag a ticket that the website crashed.

The chart-topping singer is scheduled to perform in Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday, September 11 and it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of album Born To Do It, which featured hits such as 7 Days and Fill Me In.

While tickets go on general sale on Thursday (March 11) at 9am, many people had signed up to the pre-sale, which began at 9am on Wednesday (March 10).

Organisers M&B Promotions posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning: "Due to the phenomenal demand for Craig David tickets, the ticketing website has crashed.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and we are working on getting this fixed as soon as possible."

Vocal powerhouse Ella Eyre is the special guest at the concert and you can buy tickets at easyticketing.co.uk



