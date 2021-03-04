Craig David announces 2021 outdoor concert in Norwich

Published: 9:00 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 10:05 AM March 4, 2021

Chart-topping singer Craig David is heading to Norwich later this year for a summer party to celebrate the return of live music.

The MOBO award-winning artist is set to perform in Earlham Park on Saturday, September 11 and he is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Born To Do It with a handful of UK shows.

When the album was released it made him the fastest selling British male solo act, selling over 7.5 million copies worldwide, and featured top 10 singles Fill Me In, 7 Days, Walking Away and Rendezvous.

He first rose to prominence part of the UK garage scene with 1999 Artful Dodger track Re-Rewind and since then has had 16 UK top ten singles.

After a few years out of the limelight, Craig made a comeback in 2016 with number one album Following My Intuition and went on to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival the following year.

He has since gained a new generation of fans with hits such as Heartline and I Know You, a collaboration with Bastille.

Vocal powerhouse Ella Eyre is the special guest at the concert and she is the singer on Rudimental’s number one single Waiting All Night and hits Came Here for Love and Just Got Paid by Sigala, who grew up in Norwich.

In 2018, Ella released Answerphone with production duo Banx & Ranx, featuring Yxng Bane, and it was an instant hit with millions of streams.

James Penny, from M&B who is promoting the show, said: "We are more ready than ever to unleash the ultimate summer party!

"With live music officially back on, what could be better than sizzling performances from the king of garage Craig David and pop queen Ella Eyre lighting up Norwich with their party vibes!

"Attendees can expect a full on carnival atmosphere with the biggest bangers.”

The concert will feature dazzling light effects, atmospheric lasers and breathtaking pyrotechnics and there will also be street food stalls and cocktail bars.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 9 at easyticketing.co.uk and you can sign-up now.



