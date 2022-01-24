Craft market with more than 40 stalls coming to Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Cosy Posy Co.
Local creatives, collectors and independents will come together this weekend as the Craft and Flea Market returns to Norwich.
The touring event will be in St Andrew's Hall this Sunday, January 30, from 10am until 4pm.
There will be more than 40 stalls selling illustrations, plants and floristry, candles, jewellery, confectionary, collectibles, local art, retro homewares and much more.
As well as shopping, there will be sweet treats and hot food available from local vendors.
Emma Ward, Craft and Flea organiser, said: “We can’t wait to come back to Norwich.
"The last event was so popular – it was a lovely atmosphere and everyone involved had a great day.
"We’ve got lots of new traders joining us this time to ensure that even if you came last event, there will be lots of great new products for sale."
Tickets cost £2.50 or free for under-12s at tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea
Most Read
- 1 Customers in shock as parking charges rack up at retail park
- 2 Neighbourhood bemused after garage turned into barber shop
- 3 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home
- 4 Neighbours saw homeowner using hosepipe to fight flames of school building
- 5 Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife
- 6 Protest planned as anger grows against 725 homes plan
- 7 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
- 8 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
- 9 Former City defender Klose training with Championship club
- 10 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents