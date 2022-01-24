Craft market with more than 40 stalls coming to Norwich this weekend

The Norwich Craft and Flea Market returns this weekend. - Credit: Cosy Posy Co.

Local creatives, collectors and independents will come together this weekend as the Craft and Flea Market returns to Norwich.

The touring event will be in St Andrew's Hall this Sunday, January 30, from 10am until 4pm.

There will be more than 40 stalls selling illustrations, plants and floristry, candles, jewellery, confectionary, collectibles, local art, retro homewares and much more.

A lino print by Stellabox. - Credit: Stellabox

As well as shopping, there will be sweet treats and hot food available from local vendors.

Emma Ward, Craft and Flea organiser, said: “We can’t wait to come back to Norwich.

"The last event was so popular – it was a lovely atmosphere and everyone involved had a great day.

There will be sweet treats on offer at the event. - Credit: Cardarelli's Cakery

"We’ve got lots of new traders joining us this time to ensure that even if you came last event, there will be lots of great new products for sale."

Tickets cost £2.50 or free for under-12s at tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea