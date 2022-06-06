Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Craft fair and flea market returning to city with 50 stalls to explore

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:34 AM June 6, 2022
St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Craft & Flea market is returning to The Halls in Norwich on Sunday, June 12 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A craft fair and flea market will be taking over a city centre venue this weekend with more than 50 stalls to explore.

Craft & Flea returns to The Halls in St Andrews Plain on Sunday, June 12, and will feature products from local creatives, collectors, and independents.

Alongside shopping there will also be a selection of sweet treats and hot drinks.

Items on sale will include illustrations, plants and floristry, retro homewares, and much more.

Kennedy Hardy, Craft & Flea organiser, said: “We’re so excited to be coming back to Norwich.

"Our last events here have been such a joy.

"We’ve got lots of new traders joining us this time to ensure that even if you came to the last event, there will be lots of great new products for sale."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Completely blown away' - City restaurant in running to be named UK's best
  2. 2 See inside £1.5m Edwardian five-bed with indoor pool for sale in Norwich
  3. 3 Picnic chaos as 'untrained' dogs slobber over UEA students' grub
  1. 4 Academic's home targeted with political graffiti for a second time
  2. 5 NR3 hub treats families like royalty for Platinum Jubilee tea party
  3. 6 Teen 'left in tears' as birthday holiday flight cancelled on the tarmac
  4. 7 Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car
  5. 8 Broads garden could be divided up for two new homes
  6. 9 City hub celebrates 'proper family get-together' for Platinum Jubilee
  7. 10 Roads reopen after crash near Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Doors open at 10am and the event will run until 4pm.

Entry is £2.50 and under-12s can go for free.

This is the second time the Craft & Flea market has come to Norwich this year after visiting in January. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There is a trucking industrial site in School Lane which has led to many complaints received by councillor Natasha Harpley

Calls to rip down industrial units and replace them with housing

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Friends enjoy the atmosphere at the Jubilee street party on King Street in Norwich, hosted by the Last Pub Standing.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Four-day street party with Caribbean BBQ kicks off at Norwich pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The flat and unit are opposite Norwich Cathedral's entrance

Three-bedroom period building up for sale opposite cathedral

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The Vegan Parkfest comes to Norwich this weekend. 

Food and Drink

Street food festival with free entry coming to Norwich park this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon