Craft fair and flea market returning to city with 50 stalls to explore

A craft fair and flea market will be taking over a city centre venue this weekend with more than 50 stalls to explore.

Craft & Flea returns to The Halls in St Andrews Plain on Sunday, June 12, and will feature products from local creatives, collectors, and independents.

Alongside shopping there will also be a selection of sweet treats and hot drinks.

Items on sale will include illustrations, plants and floristry, retro homewares, and much more.

Kennedy Hardy, Craft & Flea organiser, said: “We’re so excited to be coming back to Norwich.

"Our last events here have been such a joy.

"We’ve got lots of new traders joining us this time to ensure that even if you came to the last event, there will be lots of great new products for sale."

Doors open at 10am and the event will run until 4pm.

Entry is £2.50 and under-12s can go for free.

This is the second time the Craft & Flea market has come to Norwich this year after visiting in January.