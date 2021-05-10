Touring craft and flea market coming to Norwich this weekend

Published: 5:23 PM May 10, 2021

Safi Butler Art is one of the local businesses that will be at the Norwich Craft and Flea Market. - Credit: Safi Butler Art

Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the Craft and Flea Market comes to Norwich for the first time.

The popular event is heading to St Andrew's Hall in the city on Saturday, May 15 from 10am to 4pm and there will be stalls from many Norfolk businesses there.

St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

This includes candles and melts from Smells Good, lino prints, artwork and cards from Safi Butler Art and small batch ceramics from Clay Shed Studio.

Susie Pritchard, who manages the Norwich event, said: "The Craft and Flea Market is more of a modern take on the traditional craft fair.

Ceramics from Clay Shed Studio. - Credit: Clay Shed Studio

"It is a really good opportunity now things have started to ease up to support local small businesses in Norwich."

There will be Covid-safe measures in place including spaced out stalls, timed entry slots and a one-way system.

Candles and melts will be on offer from Smells Good. - Credit: Smells Good

Tickets cost £2.50 (free for under-12s) at tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea



