Touring craft and flea market coming to Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Safi Butler Art
Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the Craft and Flea Market comes to Norwich for the first time.
The popular event is heading to St Andrew's Hall in the city on Saturday, May 15 from 10am to 4pm and there will be stalls from many Norfolk businesses there.
This includes candles and melts from Smells Good, lino prints, artwork and cards from Safi Butler Art and small batch ceramics from Clay Shed Studio.
Susie Pritchard, who manages the Norwich event, said: "The Craft and Flea Market is more of a modern take on the traditional craft fair.
"It is a really good opportunity now things have started to ease up to support local small businesses in Norwich."
There will be Covid-safe measures in place including spaced out stalls, timed entry slots and a one-way system.
Tickets cost £2.50 (free for under-12s) at tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea
Most Read
- 1 Promotion joy for Canaries legend
- 2 Residents' anger at Deliveroo motorcycle drivers using pavement shortcut
- 3 Weekend of two halves - city pubs packed on Sunday after Saturday washout
- 4 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
- 5 Former Primark store goes up for rent
- 6 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK
- 7 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
- 8 Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference
- 9 Elon Musk's Starlink satellites seen zooming over Norwich
- 10 Roads in Norwich to shut for weeks for £115,000 improvements