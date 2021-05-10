News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Touring craft and flea market coming to Norwich this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:23 PM May 10, 2021   
Safi Butler Art is one of the local businesses that will be at the Norwich Craft and Flea Market. 

Safi Butler Art is one of the local businesses that will be at the Norwich Craft and Flea Market. - Credit: Safi Butler Art

Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the Craft and Flea Market comes to Norwich for the first time. 

The popular event is heading to St Andrew's Hall in the city on Saturday, May 15 from 10am to 4pm and there will be stalls from many Norfolk businesses there.

St Andrews / St Andrew's Hall. generic road / traffic / pedestrian areaPHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:E

St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

This includes candles and melts from Smells Good, lino prints, artwork and cards from Safi Butler Art and small batch ceramics from Clay Shed Studio.

Susie Pritchard, who manages the Norwich event, said: "The Craft and Flea Market is more of a modern take on the traditional craft fair.

Ceramics from Clay Shed Studio. 

Ceramics from Clay Shed Studio. - Credit: Clay Shed Studio

"It is a really good opportunity now things have started to ease up to support local small businesses in Norwich."

There will be Covid-safe measures in place including spaced out stalls, timed entry slots and a one-way system.

Candles and melts will be on offer from Smells Good. 

Candles and melts will be on offer from Smells Good. - Credit: Smells Good

Tickets cost £2.50 (free for under-12s) at tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea


Most Read

  1. 1 Promotion joy for Canaries legend
  2. 2 Residents' anger at Deliveroo motorcycle drivers using pavement shortcut
  3. 3 Weekend of two halves - city pubs packed on Sunday after Saturday washout
  1. 4 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  2. 5 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  3. 6 Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK
  4. 7 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  5. 8 Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference
  6. 9 Elon Musk's Starlink satellites seen zooming over Norwich
  7. 10 Roads in Norwich to shut for weeks for £115,000 improvements
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anglian Water is currently working to repair the burst water main. 

Updated

Burst water main causes water shortage in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
End of an era for Norwich's Debenhams store

End of an era as Debenhams closes in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Junkyard Market offers tables for two, four or six with table service.

Video

7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Dinomania, featuring giant walking dinosaurs, is heading to Norfolk this summer. 

Video

Dinomania tour heading to Norfolk with giant dinosaurs that move

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus