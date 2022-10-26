Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Festive craft fair and flea market returning to city for Christmas

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:29 PM October 26, 2022
St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Craft & Flea event is taking place at the Halls - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A makers market is coming to the city to celebrate the festive season.

Norwich's Christmas Craft & Flea will be at the Halls at the end of November.

Visitors can browse among small-scale, local sellers offering illustrations, plants, jewellery, ceramics, candles and more.

Craft & Flea promises "not a typical craft fair". Stalls have been handpicked based on high-quality and on-trend products.

There is still some stalls available for sellers but there is limited availability.

Norwich's Christmas Craft & Flea is taking place on November 20 from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are £2.50 with entry available after 10am and after 1pm.

Craft & Flea hosts events around the country and has held many previous markets in the city.

