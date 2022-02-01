News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fair with more than 100 stalls and fireworks returning after three years

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:25 AM February 1, 2022
The Costessey Fete is returning for 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. 

The Costessey Fete is returning for 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Gary Blundell

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Costessey Fete is coming back with a bang for 2022.

The free event, organised by the Town Council, will take place on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 12pm to 5pm and 10am to 10pm respectively at The Costessey Centre.

This year will be extra special as it coincides with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend. 

The Friday programme includes a fun dog show and a replica Hurricane and Spitfire.

 Co-owners of the Rage Rooms in Norwich Nigel Spurling and Leighton Johnson in the Rage Room. 

The Rage Rooms in Norwich will be at the event. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

On Saturday there will be live bands from around 5pm and a firework display.

There will be entertainment on both days from various community groups and more than 100 stalls. 

The food on offer will range from fish and chips to goat curry and The Rage Rooms in Norwich will create a space where people can smash crockery. 

Gary Blundell, lead volunteer, said: "It is a family-friendly event where you can catch up with everyone and and buy local produce."

