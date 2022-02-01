Fair with more than 100 stalls and fireworks returning after three years
- Credit: Gary Blundell
After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Costessey Fete is coming back with a bang for 2022.
The free event, organised by the Town Council, will take place on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 12pm to 5pm and 10am to 10pm respectively at The Costessey Centre.
This year will be extra special as it coincides with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.
The Friday programme includes a fun dog show and a replica Hurricane and Spitfire.
On Saturday there will be live bands from around 5pm and a firework display.
There will be entertainment on both days from various community groups and more than 100 stalls.
The food on offer will range from fish and chips to goat curry and The Rage Rooms in Norwich will create a space where people can smash crockery.
Gary Blundell, lead volunteer, said: "It is a family-friendly event where you can catch up with everyone and and buy local produce."