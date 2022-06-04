'Biggest ever' fete sees thousands join in the fun on first day

Things to do

After two years of absence due to Covid, the Costessey Fete and Fayre is back with a bang for its "biggest ever" event.

Thousands of people flocked to the site on the outskirts of Norwich on Friday to revel amongst its many activities on offer.

Organised by the town council and volunteers, the fair has something for everyone with over 100 stalls, a fun fair, live music and even a Spitfire fly-pass to mark the jubilee.

Gary Blundell, lead volunteer event organiser, said: "It has been absolutely amazing today and we estimate we had 6,000 visitors, beating all other records.

"It's been great seeing so many families enjoying themselves. Its priceless.

"Without the support of the local community, town council and sponsors it wouldn't be what it is."

The fair continues on Saturday, June 4 with gates opening at 10am and the event finishing off with a fireworks display.

