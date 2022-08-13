Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 cool and shady walks in and around Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:30 AM August 13, 2022
Updated: 9:59 AM August 13, 2022
Large numbers of people love nothing more than an evening walk to end a summer's day.

With this in mind, here are five cool and shady walks in and around Norwich.


1. Mousehold Heath

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mousehold Heath offers stunning views over Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

With more than 184 acres of woodland and heathland, Mousehold Heath is an ideal place to go for a walk in either summer or winter.

The route is full of trees and offers a range of spots to stop and take cover from the sun.

Mousehold Heath has some of the best views over the city with Norwich Cathedral, City Hall and Norwich Castle in the distance.


2. Kett's Country Long Distance Trail (Wymondham to Norwich)

The Kett's Country Long Distance Walk has been added to Norfolk County Council's Norfolk Trail network.

The Kett's Country Long Distance Walk - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The 18-mile trail which links Wymondham with Norwich is one of the newest additions to the Norfolk Trails network.

The route weaves along the South Norfolk Claylands countryside and moves through the stunning countryside before reaching Cringleford and Eaton.

There are also waymarked circular walks at Wymondham, Wreningham, Mulbarton, Swardeston and Cringleford for those who don't wish to complete the full circuit.


3. Whitlingham Country Park

Whitlingham Country Park is perfect for a picnic (photo: Michael Button, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Whitlingham Country Park is a firm favourite among city folk - Credit: Archant

Located around a large lake in Trowse, Whitlingham Country Park is a firm favourite among many folk eager to get away from the city.

Along with cycling paths, the park also has an outdoor education centre and offers a programme of adventurous outdoor activities.


4. Marriott's Way

The new surface on parts of the Marriott's Way isn't popular with some dog walkers and cyclists, say

Marriott's Way in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Running between Aylsham and Norwich, the 26-mile footpath, bridleway and cycle route is a popular walk among city folk.

With a range of interesting landscapes and host of wildlife habitats such as the Wensum River Valley and Whitwell Common, Marriott's Way possesses miles of picturesque countryside to be enjoyed with shady spots aplenty.


5. Harrison's Wood

Opening of Harrison's Wood in Sprowston. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Harrison's Wood has a number of shady spots to shelter from hot weather - Credit: Archant

Harrison's Wood, east of Sprowston, is a beautiful circular woodland walk between Salhouse Road and Blue Board Lane.

The route consists of numerous pathways and is home to a variety of bird species.

With plenty of trees and shady spots to shelter from hot weather, the woodland is full of amazing dens and rope swings and is also considered ideal for dog walkers and families.

