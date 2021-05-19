Continental Circus Berlin heading to Norwich with jaw-dropping show

Video

Published: 10:43 AM May 19, 2021

Prepare to be amazed as Continental Circus Berlin is heading to a big top tent in Norwich, with acts from across the globe performing death-defying stunts.

The show will be at the Norfolk Showground from Friday, May 28 until Sunday, June 6, to coincide with the half-term holiday, and it will be fully Covid-secure with seats for separate groups in bubbles and reduced capacity.

Continental Circus Berlin features jaw-droppings stunts. - Credit: Continental Circus Berlin

Clowns Angelo and Eddie will guide you through this spectacular show, which will feature everything from quick change artists to a Globe of Death, with motorbike riders looping in a mesh dome.

It will also include aerialists, high wire walkers, a rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, a hula hoop act and whirlwind acrobatics.

Show director John Haze, 55, also behind the Circus of Horrors and Circus Extreme shows, said: "I'm pretty sure it will sell out so grab a ticket while you can, it is socially distanced and safer than a supermarket.

"It is great family entertainment and you will go away buzzing."

A quick change act features in the Continental Circus Berlin show. - Credit: Continental Circus Berlin

The whole 2020 tour for Continental Circus Berlin had to be scrapped due to coronavirus and Mr Haze was also part of a peaceful protest in July last year to get more support for his industry.

He said: "When the government indicated lockdown was easing they never mentioned the circus, so we took it into our own hands and did a peaceful protest outside Downing Street with those from the circus world all over the UK in costumes.

John Haze was part of a peaceful protest outside Downing Street to get more support for the circus. - Credit: Continental Circus Berlin

"On that day, Oliver Dowden tweeted certain things were allowed to open and it included circus and since then the government has been very fair and the Culture Recovery Fund helped."

Eddie the clown is one of the hosts of Continental Circus Berlin. - Credit: Continental Circus Berlin

On top of the challenges of coronavirus, another hurdle for their latest tour is Brexit as Continental Circus Berlin rely heavily on top talent from across Europe.

Mr Haze added: "The two things collided and now European performers have to get sponsorship - the circus is very international as we want to get the best performers from all around the world."

Tickets start at £10 for under-16s, students and over-60s and £12 for adults at circusberlin.co.uk/venues/norwich, Ticketmaster or call the box office on 07494 774008 or 07494 774009.

NHS staff or care workers can also get free tickets to shows on May 28 at 5pm and 7.45pm with a plus one - call the second number to book.

