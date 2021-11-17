Will the Coca-Cola truck be returning to Norwich?
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016
The holidays are coming, but will they come to Norwich?
Coca-Cola has been hinting online that their famous Christmas Truck Tour will be back this year.
One woman tweeted: "Patiently waiting for the Christmas @CocaCola_GB truck tour to be announced…"
The drinks giant replied: "Keep your eyes on our socials..."
Another asked: "So not even a clue if it is coming back?"
Coca-Cola replied: "Holidays are coming..." with a Father Christmas emoji.
The truck usually visits more than 40 locations across the UK but this year's schedule has not yet been confirmed.
Norwich has been snubbed for the last four years, with the truck last stopping in Norwich in 2016.
The truck tour as a whole was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
The 14-tonne red lorry gives out free bottles of Coca-Cola and gives people the chance to get a festive photo with the lorry and the elves.