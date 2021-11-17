News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Will the Coca-Cola truck be returning to Norwich?

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:51 AM November 17, 2021
The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck elves ready to meet the locals in Norwich when it visited in 2016.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck elves ready to meet the locals in Norwich when it visited in 2016. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The holidays are coming, but will they come to Norwich?

Coca-Cola has been hinting online that their famous Christmas Truck Tour will be back this year.

One woman tweeted: "Patiently waiting for the Christmas @CocaCola_GB truck tour to be announced…"

The Coca-Cola lorry parked at the entrance to Chantry Place, Norwich that many shoppers stopped to photograph or have their pictures taken next to

The Coca-Cola lorry parked at the entrance to Chantry Place, Norwich that many shoppers stopped to photograph or have their pictures taken next to

The drinks giant replied: "Keep your eyes on our socials..."

Another asked: "So not even a clue if it is coming back?"

Coca-Cola replied: "Holidays are coming..." with a Father Christmas emoji.

The truck usually visits more than 40 locations across the UK but this year's schedule has not yet been confirmed.

Norwich has been snubbed for the last four years, with the truck last stopping in Norwich in 2016.

The truck tour as a whole was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

The 14-tonne red lorry gives out free bottles of Coca-Cola and gives people the chance to get a festive photo with the lorry and the elves.

