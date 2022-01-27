News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
EastEnders and Coronation Street star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:50 PM January 27, 2022
Michelle Collins stars as Miss Scarlett in Cluedo heading to Norwich Theatre Royal.

Michelle Collins stars as Miss Scarlett in Cluedo heading to Norwich Theatre Royal.

Former EastEnders and Coronation Street actress Michelle Collins is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal this February.

The soap legend stars as Miss Scarlett in new comedy stage thriller Cluedo, based on the classic board game and hit 1985 film Clue. 

She is best known for playing Cindy Beale in EastEnders and Stella Price in Coronation Street. 

Cluedo will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from February 7 to 12 and Daniel Casey, star of ITV's Midsummer Murders, will play Professor Plum. 

Rehearsals get underway for Cluedo heading to Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Rehearsals get underway for Cluedo heading to Norwich Theatre Royal.

The show is directed by Mark Bell, also behind The Play That Goes Wrong, and follows Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard as they arrive at a country house on a stormy evening.

They are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy.

It soon becomes clear they all have something to hide as the guests are killed off one by one. 

Tickets start at £26.50 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Norwich Theatre Royal
