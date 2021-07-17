8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years

Video

Published: 9:00 AM July 17, 2021

People dancing at Chicago's nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich in 2000. - Credit: Bill Smith

With clubs allowed to reopen from July 19, we take a trip down memory lane and look at some popular Norwich nightspots we have lost over the years.

From Ritzy's to Chicago's, if walls could talk then these former Norwich nightclubs would have many interesting stories to tell.

Lola Lo in Bank Plain is now Be At One cocktail bar. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

1. Lola Lo, Bank Plain

Tropical-themed nightclub Lola Lo was very popular with locals and students alike before it closed in 2015, welcoming many reality TV stars and DJs for personal appearances.

The building, located in Bank Plain on the corner of Prince of Wales Road, is now the home of cocktail bar Be at One.

Ritzy's nightclub, pictured in 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

2. Ritzy's, Tombland

Ritzy's was located in the historic Samson and Hercules House, now occupied by the Mortgage Advice Bureau, and was one of the city's top nightspots in the 1980s.

After getting through two sets of doormen, the stoical Samson and Hercules statues and the real ones, there was a small dancefloor that was always heaving.

It was overlooked by a seating area, so you had to watch out for people pouring drinks, with hits sometimes spun by much-loved DJ Peter 'Dicko' Dickerson.

Norwich City players could sometimes be spotted leaning on the bar and Jason Donavan also visited in 1989.

Wonderland is now Gravity trampoline park. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

3. Wonderland, Norwich Riverside

While it is now Gravity trampoline park, people were jumping up and down at the venue long before that as it was a nightclub for many years.

Wonderland, previously Lava Ignite and Time, was open from 2012 to 2014 and its indie Propaganda club nights were very popular with the younger crowd and students from NUA and UEA.

It had a huge dancefloor, now filled with trampolines, with bars around the edge and a smaller side room that played hip hop and R'n'B.

It was almost impossible to resist posing for photos with mates on the thrones at the entrance.

Hy's was above Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland. - Credit: Archant Library

4. Hy's Nightclub, Tombland

Hy's Nightclub in Tombland was a Norwich nightlife institution for 30 years and was run by businessman Hy Kurzner, who sadly passed away in 2011.

He transformed Tombland into the beating heart of the Norwich night scene back in the day and he also ran Boswells bar and restaurant Pizza One Pancakes Too there.

The former Mercy building is being converted into a housing development. - Credit: Denise Bradley

5. Mercy, Prince of Wales Road

Mercy was by far the biggest club in Prince of Wales Road and had big queues outside most weekends and for its Thursday student nights, with many cheap drink deals.

It closed in 2018 and work is currently under way to covert the building, which was once a cinema, into a luxury housing development with more than 40 homes, including luxury penthouses, offices spaces and a gym.

Rick's Place in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

6. Rick's Place, Anglia Square

Rick’s Place in Anglia Square, which previously operated as Scamps, Destiny and Deja Vu, was open from the 1980s until 2003.

It ran many themed events and was somewhere locals could really let their hair down.

The venue was named as a nod to Humphrey Bogart’s bar in the film Casablanca.

The former Chicago's club in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Archant

7. Chicago's, Prince of Wales Road

Chicago's, which became Bar&Beyond in 2017, generally attracted an older crowd.

It opened in the 1990s and was one of the city's busiest clubs in its heyday, with plenty of drink deals and classic hits to sing along to.

Peppermint Park in 1998. - Credit: Paul Hewitt

8. Peppermint Park, Rose Lane

Featuring a mock Tudor exterior and a dark interior, many people had their first romantic encounter at this Norwich club.

It had a decent-sized dancefloor, which was perfect for pogoing to Nirvana and Right Said Fred.