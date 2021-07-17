News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Video

8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:00 AM July 17, 2021   
Chicago nightclub, Norwich - 23.11.2000

People dancing at Chicago's nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich in 2000. - Credit: Bill Smith

With clubs allowed to reopen from July 19, we take a trip down memory lane and look at some popular Norwich nightspots we have lost over the years.

From Ritzy's to Chicago's, if walls could talk then these former Norwich nightclubs would have many interesting stories to tell. 

Lola Lo's nightclub in Norwich, which has shut. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Lola Lo in Bank Plain is now Be At One cocktail bar. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

1. Lola Lo, Bank Plain 

Tropical-themed nightclub Lola Lo was very popular with locals and students alike before it closed in 2015, welcoming many reality TV stars and DJs for personal appearances. 

The building, located in Bank Plain on the corner of Prince of Wales Road, is now the home of cocktail bar Be at One. 

Ritzy's nightclub, 1984. Picture: Archant Library

Ritzy's nightclub, pictured in 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

2. Ritzy's, Tombland

Ritzy's was located in the historic Samson and Hercules House, now occupied by the Mortgage Advice Bureau, and was one of the city's top nightspots in the 1980s. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  2. 2 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  3. 3 'Bring it on' - teaching assistant taking on parking giant over charge
  1. 4 New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich
  2. 5 Council's mix-up could see students evicted from their home
  3. 6 Man suffers head wound after attack in Norwich
  4. 7 Reprieve for drivers as work on busy city junction shelved
  5. 8 'We're shocked': Bosses' dismay as phone box for sale for £35,000
  6. 9 Norwich flat had been turned into a small scale cannabis factory
  7. 10 PM raises prospect of devolution for Norfolk

After getting through two sets of doormen, the stoical Samson and Hercules statues and the real ones, there was a small dancefloor that was always heaving.

It was overlooked by a seating area, so you had to watch out for people pouring drinks, with hits sometimes spun by much-loved DJ Peter 'Dicko' Dickerson.

Norwich City players could sometimes be spotted leaning on the bar and Jason Donavan also visited in 1989. 

Ryan Warren, 18, was attacked with a glass bottle at Wonderland nightclub, Riverside, at about 11.50

Wonderland is now Gravity trampoline park. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

3. Wonderland, Norwich Riverside

While it is now Gravity trampoline park, people were jumping up and down at the venue long before that as it was a nightclub for many years.

Wonderland, previously Lava Ignite and Time, was open from 2012 to 2014 and its indie Propaganda club nights were very popular with the younger crowd and students from NUA and UEA. 

It had a huge dancefloor, now filled with trampolines, with bars around the edge and a smaller side room that played hip hop and R'n'B.

It was almost impossible to resist posing for photos with mates on the thrones at the entrance. 

Tombland at night, the not so busy Boswells, Hy's and Pizza One, Pancakes Two due to close.< Pics

Hy's was above Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland.  - Credit: Archant Library

4. Hy's Nightclub, Tombland

Hy's Nightclub in Tombland was a Norwich nightlife institution for 30 years and was run by businessman Hy Kurzner, who sadly passed away in 2011.

He transformed Tombland into the beating heart of the Norwich night scene back in the day and he also ran Boswells bar and restaurant Pizza One Pancakes Too there. 

The Mercy nightclub building which is to be turned into apartments. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The former Mercy building is being converted into a housing development. - Credit: Denise Bradley

5. Mercy, Prince of Wales Road 

Mercy was by far the biggest club in Prince of Wales Road and had big queues outside most weekends and for its Thursday student nights, with many cheap drink deals. 

It closed in 2018 and work is currently under way to covert the building, which was once a cinema, into a luxury housing development with more than 40 homes, including luxury penthouses, offices spaces and a gym. 

 

Rick's Place in Norwich.

Rick's Place in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

6. Rick's Place, Anglia Square  

Rick’s Place in Anglia Square, which previously operated as Scamps, Destiny and Deja Vu, was open from the 1980s until 2003. 

It ran many themed events and was somewhere locals could really let their hair down. 

The venue was named as a nod to Humphrey Bogart’s bar in the film Casablanca.

Chicago's on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich has announced its closure Picture: Louisa Baldwin

The former Chicago's club in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Archant

7. Chicago's, Prince of Wales Road 

Chicago's, which became Bar&Beyond in 2017, generally attracted an older crowd.

It opened in the 1990s and was one of the city's busiest clubs in its heyday, with plenty of drink deals and classic hits to sing along to. 

PEPPERMINT PARK. Paul Hewitt 28/10/1998

Peppermint Park in 1998. - Credit: Paul Hewitt

8. Peppermint Park, Rose Lane  

Featuring a mock Tudor exterior and a dark interior, many people had their first romantic encounter at this Norwich club.

It had a decent-sized dancefloor, which was perfect for pogoing to Nirvana and Right Said Fred.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Norwich Live

'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Castle Meadow and Castle Gardens basking in the spring sunshine.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Weather | Video

City set to swelter in heatwave-level temperatures

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours of the Premier Inn on Norwich Riverside are fed up with antisocial behaviour in the hotel grounds

Anger as Premier Inn garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Barnaby and Grace Cook, Garner hair salon, Norwich

Hair salon moves out of city centre after 36 years over Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus