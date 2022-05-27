Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Huge programme of events planned for City of Literature weekend in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:45 AM May 27, 2022
Yin. F. Lim, Elizabeth Lewis Williams and Ella Micheler with Jonathan Denby ready for the City of Literature.

Writers, from left, Yin. F. Lim, Elizabeth Lewis Williams and Ella Micheler with Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, ready for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival City of Literature. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From bestselling authors to a publishing fair, there is something for everyone during the City of Literature weekend. 

The programme has been created by the National Centre for Writing in collaboration with the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which ends on Sunday, May 29.

2022 is an extra special year as it marks Norwich's 10 year anniversary as an UNESCO City of Literature.

Among the highlights from Friday, May 27, until Sunday, May 29, include internationally acclaimed Japanese novelist Mieko Kawakami and this year's Harriet Martineau Lecture will be from bestselling novelist, memoirist and literary activist Kit de Waal.

Writers get ready for the City of Literature weekend.

Writers, from second left, Elizabeth Lewis Williams, Ella Micheler and Yin. F. Lim, with Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, ready for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival City of Literature. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The free City of Literature Publishing Fair also takes place from 10am to 4pm on Sunday at the National Centre for Writing. 

Elizabeth Lewis Williams, co-creator of immersive poetry experience Deception Island, said: "There are so many artists of different kinds in Norwich and this festival is a wonderful opportunity to come together to celebrate that."

See the full programme and book at nnfestival.org.uk

