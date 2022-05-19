'Riotously funny' circus show in Chapelfield Gardens is not to be missed

Review

Cirque Alfonse are performing Barbu in the Adnams Spiegeltent for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by N&N Festival

Circus at the Spiegeltent has become a pretty predictable part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival programme - but Circus Alfonse is not like anything you're likely to have seen before.

The riotously funny show mixes highly skilled acrobatics, juggling, silk work, and magic with some bravado macho demonstrations, and some decidedly less masculine displays.

Cirque Alfonse: Barbu delves into the origins of the circus in Montreal at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century. - Credit: Supplied by N&N Festival

The upshot is a surreal and breath-taking show that leaves the audience delightfully unsure of what they'll experience next, with an up-close pole dancing session or a hands-on massage not out of the question when the action spills out from the stage.

Under the lights the Canadian troupe show their professionalism with impressive human towers, juggling with hats, clubs, and cups, and aerial and Cyr wheel displays.

One particularly creative routine with ping pong balls is a real treat, with the crowd really gunning for the audacious stunt to pay off.

Cirque Alfonse: Barbu runs in Chapelfield Gardens until May 29. - Credit: Supplied by N&N Festival

The performers are knowingly cheeky - literally so as the costumes shrink through the show - and deliver a rambunctious, adult take on circus that is a delight to enjoy.

The 70 minute show rips through all too quickly - it almost makes you want to book see it again straight away.

Cirque Alfonse: Barbu runs until May 29 in the Adnams Spiegeltent in Chapelfieldd Gardens - book at nnfestival.org.uk