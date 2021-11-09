Polar Express pyjama party coming to Norwich cinema
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Cinema City in Norwich is hosting a pyjama party for children next month.
The Kid's Club event invites children to dress up in their most festive pyjamas for a special showing of the Polar Express.
Open to parents, carers and their children only, the showing will take place on Saturday, December 18.
Tickets for the event are £3 and guests will receive a golden ticket on arrival too.
Polar Express is just one of the Christmas movies Cinema City is showing as part of the Christmas past section of its festive season.
The cinema's line-up of seasonal classics begins with Home Alone on December 12 and will include fan favourites such as Die Hard, Scrooged, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.
Celebrating Christmas present, the cinema will be showing two new festive releases - Hope and the New Year's Eve set Pirates.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
- 2 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
- 3 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 4 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
- 5 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 6 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
- 7 Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water
- 8 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
- 9 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
- 10 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?