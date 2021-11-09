News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Polar Express pyjama party coming to Norwich cinema

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:59 PM November 9, 2021
Cinema City on St Andrews Street in Norwich which has re-opened again to the public. Picture: Daniel

Cinema City will show a range of classic Christmas films this December as part of the festive season. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cinema City in Norwich is hosting a pyjama party for children next month. 

The Kid's Club event invites children to dress up in their most festive pyjamas for a special showing of the Polar Express.

Open to parents, carers and their children only, the showing will take place on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets for the event are £3 and guests will receive a golden ticket on arrival too.

Polar Express is just one of the Christmas movies Cinema City is showing as part of the Christmas past section of its festive season.

The cinema's line-up of seasonal classics begins with Home Alone on December 12 and will include fan favourites such as Die Hard, Scrooged, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Celebrating Christmas present, the cinema will be showing two new festive releases - Hope and the New Year's Eve set Pirates.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
  2. 2 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  3. 3 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  1. 4 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
  2. 5 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  3. 6 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
  4. 7 Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water
  5. 8 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
  6. 9 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
  7. 10 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The XR COP26 protest as demonstrators gather at City Hall in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live News

Buses delayed due to city centre protest

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon