Polar Express pyjama party coming to Norwich cinema

Cinema City will show a range of classic Christmas films this December as part of the festive season. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cinema City in Norwich is hosting a pyjama party for children next month.

The Kid's Club event invites children to dress up in their most festive pyjamas for a special showing of the Polar Express.

Open to parents, carers and their children only, the showing will take place on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets for the event are £3 and guests will receive a golden ticket on arrival too.

Polar Express is just one of the Christmas movies Cinema City is showing as part of the Christmas past section of its festive season.

The cinema's line-up of seasonal classics begins with Home Alone on December 12 and will include fan favourites such as Die Hard, Scrooged, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Celebrating Christmas present, the cinema will be showing two new festive releases - Hope and the New Year's Eve set Pirates.