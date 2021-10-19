All-female panto announced for Norwich this Christmas

Published: 1:09 PM October 19, 2021

My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks will be performed at The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King's Lynn with an all-female cast: Sarah Workman, Rebecca Levy and Rhiannon Hopkins. - Credit: Supplied

An upcoming Norwich pantomime will shatter fairy tale clichés like a glass slipper with an all-female cast.

My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks will be performed at The Garage in Norwich from November 26 until January 16 and at The Workshop in King's Lynn from December 8 to 13.

It is a collaboration between theatre company All-In Productions and the two sister venues and is an interactive show aimed at children aged seven and under and their families.

Cinderella Rocks tells the story of Ella who dreams of being a rock star but her sour-faced sisters sabotage her dreams.

Her life is turned upside down by her mice who help her on her way to play the music at the Royal Party.

Forget Prince Charming as the show has all-female cast with actor-musicians Sarah Workman, Rebecca Levy and Norfolk performer Rhiannon Hopkins.

Adam Taylor, The Garage Trust’s executive director, said: “Having reopened both sites for our new term of classes, being able to add some seasonal sparkle is the fairy on top of the Christmas tree for us.

"We can’t wait to hear the theatre full of children laughing, singing and having fun.”

Book tickets at thegarage.org.uk or call 01603 283382/at theworkshop.org.uk or call 01553 277919.