7 of the best Christmas markets running in Norwich in 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Make an early start on your Christmas shopping at these festive markets planned across Norwich.
Here are some of the best ones you can go to in the city and surrounding areas in 2021:
1. Global Village Christmas Market, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH
When: December 2-4, 10am-5pm
Price: Free
The three-day Global Village Christmas Market will offer gifts from around the world.
On Thursday and Friday it will be indoors only and on Saturday it will be outside The Forum too, with hot food, mulled wine and festive music.
2. Fierce Babe Xmas Market, Norwich
Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ
When: November 28, 11am-4pm
Price: Free
The Fierce Babe Market celebrates independent makers and creators who are women or part of the LGBTQ+ community.
There will be 25 stalls at the Christmas event, which will sell everything from jewellery to homewares.
3. The Big Christmas Craft and Gift Fair, Sprowston
Where: Sprowston Community Academy, Cannerby Lane, Norwich, NR7 8NE
When: November 14, 11am-3pm
Price: Free
Just a short drive out of the city, a Christmas market with around 45 stalls is taking place in Sprowston.
It will include local crafts, decorations, cakes and confectionary, festive wreaths and much more and there will also be children's activities.
Bellawoo Catering will be serving hot and cold food, drinks and snacks from the kitchen.
4. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: November 12 and 13: 9am-5pm, November 14: 9am-4pm, timed entry slots
Price: Adults (16+): £5.50, concessions (60+): £5.50, children (aged 5-16): free, norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk
Norfolk's biggest Christmas market features hundreds of stalls and everything you need for the festive season.
There will be Christmas decorations, festive food and drink and plenty of gifts and there are timed entry slots to prevent crowding.
5. Norwich Vegans Christmas Market, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH
When: November 7, 10am-4pm
Price: Free
A great chance to meet up with like-minded people in Norwich, while buying vegan and eco-friendly food, homewares, clothing and much more.
The event is organised by Norwich Vegans and it is returning for its sixth year.
6. Jabbawocky Christmas Craft and Gift Fair, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH
When: November 6, 13, 20, December 11, 18: 9am-5pm
Price: Free
This free and accessible event returns for 2021 on selected dates in November and December.
It takes place outdoors, with indoor stalls too, on November 13 and 20, and it will feature handmade crafts and gifts, with businesses including A New Leaf, The Flora Candle Company and Mad Hat Silver.
7. The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: December 3-4, 10am-4pm
Price: Adults: £6, children: free, tickets will go on sale soon - follow the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association Facebook page for updates
The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association will be bringing a fabulous festive experience to the Norfolk Showground.
Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas with Norfolk gift ideas and local street food vendors.