7 of the best Christmas markets running in Norwich in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:48 PM September 30, 2021   
Christmas markets are planned across Norwich and the surrounding areas in 2021. 

Christmas markets are planned across Norwich and the surrounding areas in 2021. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make an early start on your Christmas shopping at these festive markets planned across Norwich.

Here are some of the best ones you can go to in the city and surrounding areas in 2021: 

Robert Salewon (pictured) started the Norwich Global Village Market with his wife Sophie Bremner.

Robert Salewon (pictured) started the Norwich Global Village Market with his wife Sophie Bremner. - Credit: Supplied

1. Global Village Christmas Market, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: December 2-4, 10am-5pm 

Price: Free

The three-day Global Village Christmas Market will offer gifts from around the world.

On Thursday and Friday it will be indoors only and on Saturday it will be outside The Forum too, with hot food, mulled wine and festive music.

The Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green has been made into a virtual ev

The Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green, is returning for Christmas 2021. - Credit: Ellie Gillard photography

2. Fierce Babe Xmas Market, Norwich 

Where: The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ

When: November 28, 11am-4pm 

Price: Free

The Fierce Babe Market celebrates independent makers and creators who are women or part of the LGBTQ+ community. 

There will be 25 stalls at the Christmas event, which will sell everything from jewellery to homewares. 

The Big Christmas Craft and Gift Fair will take place in Sprowston. 

The Big Christmas Craft and Gift Fair will take place in Sprowston. - Credit: Supplied

3. The Big Christmas Craft and Gift Fair, Sprowston 

Where: Sprowston Community Academy, Cannerby Lane, Norwich, NR7 8NE

When: November 14, 11am-3pm 

Price: Free

Just a short drive out of the city, a Christmas market with around 45 stalls is taking place in Sprowston. 

It will include local crafts, decorations, cakes and confectionary, festive wreaths and much more and there will also be children's activities. 

Bellawoo Catering will be serving hot and cold food, drinks and snacks from the kitchen.

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2021. 

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2021. - Credit: Aztec Events

4. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: November 12 and 13: 9am-5pm, November 14: 9am-4pm, timed entry slots 

Price: Adults (16+): £5.50, concessions (60+): £5.50, children (aged 5-16): free, norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk

Norfolk's biggest Christmas market features hundreds of stalls and everything you need for the festive season. 

There will be Christmas decorations, festive food and drink and plenty of gifts and there are timed entry slots to prevent crowding.

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans

Norwich Vegans, founded by Penny Franiel (pictured), is bringing back its Christmas market.

5. Norwich Vegans Christmas Market, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: November 7, 10am-4pm  

Price: Free

A great chance to meet up with like-minded people in Norwich, while buying vegan and eco-friendly food, homewares, clothing and much more.

The event is organised by Norwich Vegans and it is returning for its sixth year. 

Take part in some festive fun at a Christmas market. Picture: ANYABERKUT/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A Christmas market will get you in the festive mood. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

 

6. Jabbawocky Christmas Craft and Gift Fair, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: November 6, 13, 20, December 11, 18: 9am-5pm 

Price: Free

This free and accessible event returns for 2021 on selected dates in November and December.

It takes place outdoors, with indoor stalls too, on November 13 and 20, and it will feature handmade crafts and gifts, with businesses including A New Leaf, The Flora Candle Company and Mad Hat Silver. 

A Christmas market is coming to Norwich Camping and Leisure in Blofield Picture: Getty Images/iStock

The Norfolk Christmas Fayre is coming to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. The Norfolk Christmas Fayre, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: December 3-4, 10am-4pm  

Price: Adults: £6, children: free, tickets will go on sale soon - follow the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association Facebook page for updates

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association will be bringing a fabulous festive experience to the Norfolk Showground. 

Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas with Norfolk gift ideas and local street food vendors.

Christmas
Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
