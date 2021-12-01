News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free Christmas market coming to Norwich pub with 50 stalls

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:02 PM December 1, 2021
Gibraltar Gardens landlords Jason and Julia Carter at their Festive Market.

Gibraltar Gardens landlords Jason and Julia Carter at their Festive Market.

Get into the festive spirit at a Norwich pub, which is bringing back its Christmas market for 2021.

Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street is running the event over three weekends on December 4 and 5, 11 and 12 and 18 and 19 from 10am until 3pm each day. 

There will be around 50 stalls from local business, selling everything from Christmas cards to homemade cakes. 

There will be indoor stalls and outdoor stalls in a marquee at the Christmas market at Gibraltar Gardens.

There will be indoor stalls and outdoor stalls in a marquee at the Christmas market at Gibraltar Gardens.

There is free entry and parking and the stalls will be inside the pub and outside in a marquee. 

Gibraltar Gardens will also be offering mulled wine and a Christmas menu and there will be music all day. 

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich.

Couple Julia and Jason Carter took on the pub in December 2019 and ran the first market last year.

Mr Carter said: "Everybody loved it in 2020 but due to the virus threat then a lot of people wouldn't come out, so we wanted to give it a second chance this year."

