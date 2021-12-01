Free Christmas market coming to Norwich pub with 50 stalls
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
Get into the festive spirit at a Norwich pub, which is bringing back its Christmas market for 2021.
Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street is running the event over three weekends on December 4 and 5, 11 and 12 and 18 and 19 from 10am until 3pm each day.
There will be around 50 stalls from local business, selling everything from Christmas cards to homemade cakes.
There is free entry and parking and the stalls will be inside the pub and outside in a marquee.
Gibraltar Gardens will also be offering mulled wine and a Christmas menu and there will be music all day.
Couple Julia and Jason Carter took on the pub in December 2019 and ran the first market last year.
Mr Carter said: "Everybody loved it in 2020 but due to the virus threat then a lot of people wouldn't come out, so we wanted to give it a second chance this year."
Most Read
- 1 'I want to leave Norwich' - Mum's anger after school attack
- 2 New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich
- 3 Supermarket scraps car park plan over Riverside traffic fears
- 4 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
- 5 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
- 6 Norwich bank branch to close
- 7 Norwich barbecue takeaway finally set to reopen
- 8 Tools stolen in spate of van break-ins in Norwich over the weekend
- 9 Car wash owner fined £1,500 for breaching Covid restrictions
- 10 'We WILL get jabbed': City folk ready for Covid boosters